Kompany denies Man City discipline issues

Since their takeover by Sheik Mansour in 2008, City have seen an influx of players arrive at the Etihad Stadium and many believe that a clash of personalities and egos will affect the Citizens’ performances and future success on the pitch.

However, former Hamburg bruiser Kompany has quashed those claims and believes that City possess the right balance of players to ensure they win trophies in the future.

"A problem with discipline? No chance. We are a good club. We have got strong personalities but nine times out of 10, strong personalities do exactly what is right for the team," Kompany said, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

"I have always felt that England is the country where you most respect people who speak their mind. That way, there are no grey areas. There is not a lot left for assumption.

"We have got a lot of strong characters who speak their mind and in moments when we have been confronted with bad results, that quality has always pulled us back out of it.

"We have always been very strong after difficult moments. That is what happened after Bayern Munich. We went to Blackburn and got a very good result.

"People are taking aim at us, but because of where we are in the table, because of the way we have been playing, they can only shoot blank bullets."

Despite the negativity surrounding the club, Kompany would rather focus on the season in a positive light, and he believes manager Roberto Mancini is a ‘perfectionist’ who is destined to bring success to the blue half of Manchester.

"It is easy for me to talk about Mancini. Just look at our results. He is someone who focuses on small details. He is a perfectionist. That is one of the details we have in common,” he added.

"He always wants it to be better. Even when you win, he will look back at the performance and think we could have done it better.

"People talk about Mancini's style but I would just say there are managers with so many different styles who have been successful over the years.

"The reality is that City didn't win anything for 34 years and that is gone now. The reality is that we finished joint second with Chelsea last season, we had the best defence in the league and now we are in the Champions League.

"We are going places, you know."



ByMatt Maltby