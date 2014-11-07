Kompany out of QPR clash, Toure going nowhere

City manager Pellegrini has revealed that defender Kompany will play no part against Harry Redknapp's side in the Premier League encounter at Loftus Road due to a calf injury.

Pellegrini hinted that the influential 28-year-old centre-back may not be fit enough to feature for Belgium in next Wednesday's friendly against Iceland and a Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Group B leaders Wales.

The Chilean said: "He (Kompany) has a calf problem... It is not serious but I don't know if he will be ready for his international squad."

Pellegrini also rubbished reports that midfielder Toure could be set to leave the Etihad Stadium.

City were said to be ready to offload the Ivory Coast international, who was sent off in a shock 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, but Pellegrini dismissed that story as nonsense.

"There are a lot of reports Yaya will be sold. Nowhere in this club are we talking about that. Yaya is very important." he said.

The City manager, who revealed that Frank Lampard is set to return from injury against Rangers, insisted he is not feeling the pressure following City's latest setback in Europe.

He said: "In my 25 years as a manager, the only pressure I have is managing this team. I never feel external pressure."

David Silva remains sidelined for the game against Redknapp's side due to a knee ligament injury, while Aleksandar Kolarov is out due to a calf problem.