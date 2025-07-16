Major Manchester City star exit draws closer following huge-money offer: report

Manchester City are having somewhat of an identity crisis.

A very disappointing season saw early exits from the Champions League, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup, before a humiliating defeat in the FA Cup final and third place finish in the Premier League meant they ended the season with just the Community Shield to their name.

One of their most influential players, Kevin De Bruyne, has left and Pep Guardiola is left scratching his head to figure out how to evolve his squad into potential title challengers again.

Manchester City player offered huge-money to leave the Etihad this summer

Manchester City managed Pep Guardiola scratching his head (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst movement has been made to refresh the Manchester City squad with signings such as Tijani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, outgoings haven't occurred in great swathes yet.

De Bruyne's exit marked a big step away from creativity in the middle of the park, something that defined Guardiola's team in recent years.

Kevin De Bruyne applauds the Manchester City fans after his final game for the club, against Fulham, in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another aspect that sets Guardiola apart from the rest is the way the play from the back, with Ederson being as good with his feet as some midfielders, let alone defenders.

But that could all be about to change, with two huge offers being presented to the 31-year-old Brazilian shotstopper.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to SportsWitness, two offers have been submitted to Ederson, one from Galatasaray, worth around €15 million-a-year and another from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, worth an eye-watering €25 million-a-year.

There is no indication that Manchester City are willing to part with their goalkeeper, and his preference of next club is unclear, but the lure of Champions League football may be enough to sway him towards Turkey's capital Istanbul.

Ederson in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ederson, who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League goalkeepers of all time, has had a major impact on the Premier League. His ability to find teammates with a range of passes had not been seen before in a goalkeeper, and teams across all divisions now try and replicate it.

However, in recent seasons, his shot-stopping ability has come into question, and for Guardiola, moving on sooner rather than later may be the best course of action to get his Man City side firing again.

Ederson is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt.