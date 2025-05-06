Manchester City chasing £72m England playmaker to replace Kevin De Bruyne: report

Manchester City are looking to a former Arsenal academy player to spearhead their side after Kevin De Bruyne leaves the club.

The Belgian playmaker – ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time – announced on his official social media last month that after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer, having lifted six titles, a Champions League and scored over 100 goals.

But despite having the likes of Phil Foden to step into the breach, Manchester City are still looking to big-money options in the market to replace De Bruyne, as manager Pep Guardiola looks to reclaim the title after losing it to Liverpool.

Manchester City entering the market for £72m talent in midfield

Pep Guardiola is looking to refresh his squad (Image credit: Alamy)

Guardiola is looking to revamp his squad this summer, with key stars leaving – and with the likes of Ederson, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones over 30, younger players will likely be brought in regardless of exits.

2024 PFA Player of the Year Phil Foden has underwhelmed this season when handed opportunities, leading to speculation that his place at City may not be as secure as previously thought – reaffirmed by reports of Guardiola now seeking another no.10.

Phil Foden has struggled this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes states that Ebere Eze of Crystal Palace is on the radar, with the South London club willing to open talks at €80 million.

Former Arsenal academy star Eze joined the Eagles from QPR and has been a resounding hit at Selhurst Park – but with Palace's model designed to capitalise on big-money sales, there is always the opportunity for the Greenwich-born midfielder to move on, should an enticing offer come in.

The report states that a deal is far from “simple” but that the quoted price “doesn't scare the Manchester club”.

FourFourTwo understands that Morgan Gibbs-White is a more likely option for City –and with Guardiola openly favouring his approach to build an English core when he first assembled a side with the likes of Walker, Stones and Jack Grealish, it's likely that homegrown players will be targeted this summer.

Ebere Eze is wanted by City (Image credit: Alamy)

TEAMtalk recently relayed the news that Florian Wirtz is not interested in a move to the Premier League, dashing City's hopes of signing the German, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich set to fight it out for his signature instead.

Transfermarkt values Eze at €55m. City travel to Southampton next when Premier League action returns.