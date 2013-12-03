Kompany set for Man City return at West Brom

The central defender has not featured for City since the start of October due to a thigh injury, but recently resumed full training.

He was not fit enough to play a part in the 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday but manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed the 27-year-old is part of his plans for Wednesday's fixture.

"Kompany is in the squad list and will travel with the team," said Pellegrini.

"I think Vincent is a very important player. He is a very good defender and of course we need him.

"On the other side, in the last five (domestic) games just Sunderland have scored one goal (against us). In all the others we have had clean sheets.

"So the other defenders can do it as well, but Vincent is always an important player."

City have not lost to West Brom in seven league meetings and were 2-1 victors on their previous visit to the Hawthorns.