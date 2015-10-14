Kompany underlines benefits of international return

Vincent Kompany believes his midweek international outing with Belgium can boost Manchester City's Premier League title bid.

Kompany, captain for club and country, sustained a calf injury during last month's Champions League defeat to Juventus – ruling him out of City's subsequent five matches in all competitions.

But the centre-back made his return to action for Belgium on Tuesday, playing 57 minutes as Marc Wilmots' team defeated Israel 3-1 to claim top spot in their Euro 2016 qualifying group.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said prior to the international break that he did not expect Kompany to play for Belgium when joining up with his international squad due to the lay-off.

The player is keen to avoid any club-versus-country fallout from his appearance, stating that he is now looking forward to City's upcoming schedule – starting with Saturday's home game against AFC Bournemouth.

"I feel great and I'm glad I got to do it. It's about going again now and I'm looking forward to the next games." Kompany told Sky Sports News

"I needed to be a part of this. I play for my country and I'm proud to do it.

"There are no small games and I have given everything I have for City, I will always do this, but I do the same for my country."

On his rehabilitation from the calf problem, Kompany added: “It's going really well. I am also happy that I could take my place today. I am ready for what awaits."

Kevin De Bruyne built on his blistering start since joining City from Wolfsburg by scoring in each of Belgium's wins over Andorra and Israel - results that saw them climb to the top of the world rankings.

The attacking midfielder now has six goals in his last seven competitive matches and Kompany is unsurprised by such a stellar return.

"I've known him for a long time now, but just it's a natural development," he said.

"We play very offensive football at City, which is perfect for him, but we want to show that with Belgium too, and it suits him.

"When we have players like him, fit and doing well, we can beat any team."