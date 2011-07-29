Kovacic too expensive for Arsenal

Starlet Mateo Kovacic was reportedly on the Frenchman’s hit list, but according to Dinamo Zagreb’s director of sport Zoran Mamic, the Gunners now believe he is too expensive.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Arsenal home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is highly regarded in Croatia having emerged last season, and has so far attracted interest from Ajax and Bayern Munich as well as admirers at Emirates Stadium.

However, Mamic believes that if the club decided to sell their prized asset, Arsenal would not be willing to meet their demands.

Speaking to 24sata, he said: “A few days ago I talked with some of my friends from Arsenal. I told them that Mateo is in good form, that he is playing good.

"They said that is very good for us, but bad for them. They say that Arsenal can't join this 'dance of millions' for him.

"They rate Kovacic very highly but are also afraid that he will be too expensive for them soon."

This is likely to increase the tension among fans at Emirates Stadium, who have so far seen Gael Clichy depart for Manchester City while star players Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas hae also been linked with moves away from the club as they look to end six years without a trophy.

By Josh Robbins