Kozlov wants to see more clinical Russia display

Russia suffered a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday, a Divock Origi goal two minutes from time ensuring a place in the last 16 for Marc Wimots' men.

The loss leaves Russia with just one point from the first two games and needing a win over Algeria to reach the next stage.

Algeria will perhaps go into the contest as favourites having beaten South Korea 4-2 in their previous encounter.

The African nation will likely only need a point to seal progression and, after missing a number of chances in a tight contest against Belgium, Kozlov knows Russia cannot afford to waste opportunities if they are to win in Curitiba.

"It's very difficult to draw any positives when you lose like that (against Belgium)," the Dynamo Moscow man told FIFA.com.

"We're all disappointed about what happened late on, but we've still got a chance of continuing in the tournament.

"We had a couple of clear chances but we missed them. We now need to go back to our training camp and work on how to improve on that.

"We'll be up for the challenge against Algeria."