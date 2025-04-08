Alessia Russo will not be part of the Lioness squad for the return clash against Belgium this week

England are back in action tonight when the Lionesses complete the second match of their Nations League double-header against Belgium.

Sarina Wiegman’s side registered a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Belgium on Friday night at Ashton Gate, thanks to goals from Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Aggie Beever-Jones, Jess Park and Keira Walsh which ensured they remained top of League A Group 3, ahead of world champions Spain in second.

The Lionesses now head to Leuven for the Tuesday night clash against Belgium, but will be without one of their key players.

Why Alessia Russo is missing from England

Russo had hoped to earn her 50th Lionesses cap tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo, who played 73 minutes on Friday night to earn her 49th Lionesses cap has had to withdraw from the squad after suffering an unspecified injury.

Russo appeared to take a knock on her ankle shortly before Brighton striker Nikita Parris replaced her and will now return to Arsenal for further assessment.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be defending their European Championship crown this summer (Image credit: Danny Lawson)

As Russo returns home, another Brighton player has been called up to replace her, with uncapped 19-year-old striker Michelle Agyemang links up with the squad for the first time.

"Michelle Agyemang has joined the England senior women’s squad for the first time,” a statement from the England team read.

“Agyemang, part of the WU19s squad who have successfully qualified for this summer’s EURO in Poland with a game to spare, replaces Alessia Russo.

“Russo has returned to Arsenal for further assessment on an injury sustained in the Lionesses’ 5-0 win against Belgium in Bristol on Friday. The 24-player squad depart St. George’s Park today as they prepare for Tuesday’s return fixture against the Red Flames in Leuven."

Lauren James has also pulled out of the England squad for tonight's match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russo joins Lauren James - who was ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world last year - on the sidelines, after the Chelsea star suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced in the squad by Tottenham’s Jess Naz.

After taking on Belgium tonight, England complete their Nations League group stage with matches at home to Portugal and away to Spain at the end of the season, before Wiegman’s side knuckle down and prepare to defend their European Championship crown in Switzerland later this summer.