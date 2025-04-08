How to watch Belgium vs England: Live streams for Nations League match

Millie Bright, Jess Park and Grace Clinton are likely to play this evening

Watch Belgium vs England and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.

If you're thinking these two teams just played each other, you'd be right, with England thrashing Belgium 5-0 at Ashton Gate on Friday. But this is a double-header and now, just four days later, the two sides are facing off on Belgian soil.

England and Belgium are both preparing to play in the European Championships this summer and the Nations League can help them iron out some kinks.

The fixture will kick-off at 19.30pm BST / 14.30pm ET on Tuesday, April 8.

Read on to find out how to watch Belgium vs England live streams from anywhere.

Watch Belgium vs England in the Nations League in the UK

Belgium vs England will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 4 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 19.30pm BST on April 8.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Belgium vs England preview

England are looking for consistent wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nations League is providing the perfect place to experiment before the Euros this summer.

England got off to a flyer on Friday, smashing five goals past Belgium. As such, they'll be heavy favourites to win again tonight, even if it'll be a harder task away from home.

England are still juggling their midfield selection with players like Georgia Stanway out injured.

Belgium, meanwhile, are looking for some consistent form before the Euros..

In FourFourTwo's opinion England will come away with a 1-0 win.