How to watch Belgium vs England: Live streams for Nations League match

Belgium vs England sees a replay of the Nations League clash from Friday

Jess Park of England celebrates scoring her team&#039;s first goal with teammates Millie Bright and Grace Clinton during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
Millie Bright, Jess Park and Grace Clinton are likely to play this evening (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch Belgium vs England and see two teams battling it out in the Nations League, with free live streams available globally.

England Euros squad

If you're thinking these two teams just played each other, you'd be right, with England thrashing Belgium 5-0 at Ashton Gate on Friday. But this is a double-header and now, just four days later, the two sides are facing off on Belgian soil.

England and Belgium are both preparing to play in the European Championships this summer and the Nations League can help them iron out some kinks.

The fixture will kick-off at 19.30pm BST / 14.30pm ET on Tuesday, April 8.

Read on to find out how to watch Belgium vs England live streams from anywhere.

Watch Belgium vs England in the Nations League in the UK

Belgium vs England will be televised by broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 4 and on their streaming platform ITVX, starting at 19.30pm BST on April 8.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch Belgium vs England in the Nations League from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Belgium vs England preview

Lucy Bronze of England speaks to Leah Williamson during the UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.

England are looking for consistent wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nations League is providing the perfect place to experiment before the Euros this summer.

England got off to a flyer on Friday, smashing five goals past Belgium. As such, they'll be heavy favourites to win again tonight, even if it'll be a harder task away from home.

England are still juggling their midfield selection with players like Georgia Stanway out injured.

Belgium, meanwhile, are looking for some consistent form before the Euros..

In FourFourTwo's opinion England will come away with a 1-0 win.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

