Krasnozhan named new Lokomotiv coach

"Krasnozhan has been appointed Lokomotiv's head coach. He will start his work on December 20," the railway side said on its website.

He replaces long-serving Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin, who was sacked last month following a disappointing season.

Krasnozhan, 47, guided Spartak Nalchik to a respectable sixth-place finish this year, just a notch below big spending Lokomotiv.