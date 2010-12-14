Krasnozhan named new Lokomotiv coach
By app
MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Spartak Nalchik boss Yuri Krasnozhan has been named coach of fellow Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow, the Moscow club said on Tuesday.
"Krasnozhan has been appointed Lokomotiv's head coach. He will start his work on December 20," the railway side said on its website.
He replaces long-serving Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin, who was sacked last month following a disappointing season.
Krasnozhan, 47, guided Spartak Nalchik to a respectable sixth-place finish this year, just a notch below big spending Lokomotiv.
