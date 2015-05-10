Kroos allays injury fears

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has moved to ease fears over the thigh injury he suffered in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Kroos was forced off 25 minutes into the dramatic La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, which saw Real cede crucial ground to barcelona in the title race, despite coming from 2-0 down.

The Germany international's knock was particularly untimely,coming just four days before the second leg of Real's UEFA Champions League semi-final tie with Juventus, which the Italian side lead 2-1 after last week's fixture in Turin.

But the former Bayern Munich man posted on his Twitter account: "Thank you for your kind messages! I've just been through the examination. Dont [sic] worry. Let's focus on Wednesday!"