Krul makes comeback from knee injury

Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul made his first appearance in 13 months for Jong Ajax on Monday, after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Krul, on loan for the season at Ajax from Newcastle United, damaged the cruciate ligaments in his right knee after landing awkwardly while playing for his country against Kazakhstan.

He moved to the Amsterdam Arena following the Magpies' relegation to the Championship and Jasper Cillessen's move from Ajax to Barcelona.

Tim Krul speelde vandaag zijn eerste officiële wedstrijd in het shirt van Ajax. Gefeliciteerd, Tim! November 21, 2016

Jong Ajax drew Monday's game against Jong FC Utrecht 2-2 thanks to two goals from Anwar El Ghazi - currently banished to the youth team by senior coach Peter Bosz after a falling-out.