Krychowiak played Super Cup with cracked rib

Grzegorz Krychowiak played through the pain of a cracked rib as Sevilla fell just short against Barcelona in Tuesdays UEFA Super Cup.

Unai Emery's side fought back from 4-1 down to force extra time in Tbilisi, only for Pedro to score the winner for Barca with five minutes to go.

Poland midfielder Krychowiak dropped into the centre of defence for the fixture due to an injury crisis at Sevilla, and played the entire 120 minutes, despite suffering a painful knock of his own.

A Sevilla statement read: "The team effort was titanic and there was one player, Krychowiak, who ended the game bandaged.

"The Pole was the only player to end the game with a bandage, due to a cracked rib.

"He will be incorporated into training based on his tolerance of the pain."