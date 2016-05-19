Lacazette could replace Ibrahimovic at PSG, says brother

The brother of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette says he could join Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sweden star Ibrahimovic will leave Parc des Princes when his contract expires at the end of the season, and rumours in the French media have claimed that Lacazette is Laurent Blanc's intended target to fill the void in attack.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season, has also been linked with a move to West Ham, who are expected to invest heavily in their playing squad ahead of a first season at the Olympic Stadium.

But Benoit Lacazette, the striker's brother and advisor, expects PSG to renew their interest and would not rule out the prospect of a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

"Paris's interest was apparent last year. After the departure of Zlatan, they'll look to reinforce that area," he said, as quoted by Le Parisien.

"It's not impossible that Alexandre will go there, but it's not a certainty. We're not closing any door. For the moment, we're looking."

Lyon secured a second straight season in the Champions League after finishing second in Ligue 1, and Lacazette's brother believes it would take a significant offer to prise him away from the club.

"Lyon will play in the Champions League," he said. "Until the end of May, French or foreign clubs who are interested are allowed to contact Alexandre's agent.

"He doesn't want to leave for the sake of leaving. Things will be determined when he is finished with France.

"Everything depends on who the coach is and what the project is. Last year, it wasn't conceivable that Alex would join a club who didn't play in the Champions League.

"This year, it's the same, although you can never say never."