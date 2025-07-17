Liverpool reach agreement for Hugo Ekitike: report
Liverpool appear to have struck a move for Hugo Ekitike to join, with the Frenchman ‘only wanting’ the Reds
Liverpool have agreed a six-year deal with Hugo Ekitike, ahead of Newcastle United.
With Liverpool looking for a new centre-forward this summer, the Reds approached the Magpies recently to enquire about a deal for Swedish hitman Alexander Isak, but were swiftly knocked back, with the striker not for sale.
Newcastle, too, have been chasing Ekitike – but have now reportedly left the table, having been beaten to the Eintracht Frankfurt star.
Hugo Ekitike ‘only wants Liverpool’ ahead of a huge move to Anfield
Liverpool have been on the search for another forward, with Darwin Nunez likely to leave the club, after scoring just five times in 30 appearances as a fringe player in the Reds' 20th league title success.
Toon frontman Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – was the no.1 target for Liverpool and Arsenal this summer but with 90s icon Alan Shearer claiming last season that his former club wouldn't entertain a bid for less than £150 million, both clubs appear to have moved on, with the Reds looking to the next best thing in terms of profile.
Ekitike has been compared to the likes of Isak and Premier League legend Thierry Henry for his leggy style, finishing ability and pace in behind defences, and now journalist Fabrice Hawkins has confirmed that the 23-year-old has reached an agreement to sign for the Merseysiders.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), transfer expert Hawkins noted that the former Paris Saint-Germain star turned down advances from Manchester United.
Newcastle turned their attention away from Ekitike – who is a long-term target – after the player made it clear that he only wanted to move to Anfield.
FourFourTwo understands that the Toon were looking at Ekitike to play alongside Isak, either centrally or on the left, and that Liverpool will likely use the Frenchman in a similar role.
Hawkins notes that talks are now ongoing between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool to agree a fee for the move.
Ekitike is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.
