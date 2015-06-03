Lack of action may force Britton out of Swansea

Swansea City midfielder Leon Britton may be forced to quit the Premier League club over the close-season in order to secure regular first-team football.

Britton - who has played in all four divisions for Swansea - was a key part of the Welsh club's ride into the top flight in 2011 and has been a mainstay in their midfield as a place in the Premier League was cemented.

However, injuries and the form of others hampered his last campaign, the 32-year-old only making nine league starts as Swansea achieved their highest Premier League finish and record points total.

As a result, Britton is considering his future and has not ruled out leaving the club ahead of next season.

"I spoke to the manager just before the end of the season and we talked about the frustrating season I'd had," Britton told the South Wales Evening Post.

"I started off with an injury, then I picked up a few niggles and some illness which meant I had to pull out of games which I was supposed to play in.

"Jack Cork has come into the club and he has done brilliantly and the team have done brilliantly, so I can't complain.

"When I spoke to the manager, he said that he sees things being very much the same next season, if not [worse] with me being out of the squad completely because he is trying to push young lads like Jay [Fulton] and Matt [Grimes] through. They are the future of the club, I understand that.

"I said to the manager that I can't do another season not playing. I have two years left on my contract, but I am 32 and I don't want to be not playing at this age, so I have said to the manager that I will look at my options.

"[But] my first choice will always to be play for Swansea — I would love to finish my career at the club."