Lahm lauds team-mates for return appearance

Lahm was a late second-half substitute in Bayern's 4-0 win at Werder Bremen to consolidate their significant Bundesliga lead - which is 14 points - in his first appearance since November, when he suffered an ankle injury.

The retired Germany international said Bayern's comfortable lead at the Weserstadion - they were 3-0 up when Lahm was introduced in the 82nd minute - allowed him to pick up some minutes.

"It was great for me to be back out on the pitch again after such a long period on the sidelines," Lahm said, as reported by Bundesliga.com.

"I have the team to thank for that because if the game had been a bit tighter I don't think I'd have come on.

"We have to win our games and it'll be good when everyone starts returning to action again after the international break.

"That'll give the coach a lot of options and it's also important that the players come back.

"We hope to stay in the running for all competitions for a long time yet. That'll mean we have a lot of games, which means it'll be good to have everyone back.

"It's part and parcel of the game for some players to be dissatisfied if they're not playing, but we're at a top team and we need a big squad.

"We've seen that over the last few weeks and we saw it again today."

Bayern host Borussia Monchengladbach on March 22, before the international break.