Lahm refuses to attack Ancelotti over Dortmund substitution

Bayern Munich skipper Philipp Lahm is adamant he does not have any problems with head coach Carlo Ancelotti after he was replaced in Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Lahm was taken off in favour of Rafinha halfway through the second half as Bayern went in search of an equaliser, but the experienced defender has stressed he does not need an explanation from Ancelotti.

"I am not responsible for substitutions. You have to ask the coach. I cannot say anything about this," said Lahm.

"The coach does not need justification when he wants to replace a player or when a player does not start. I think that is normal.

"No. I do not notice any problems at Bayern. Everything is fine."

Champions Bayern trail RB Leipzig in the table, but Lahm sees no reason for concern just yet.

"We want to be top of the league," he added.

"It is unusual for us not being up there, but it is a long way until the end of the season and we have every opportunity of getting back up there."