Lampard confident best years are ahead of him

Doubts have been raised over the England international’s ability to continue to compete at the highest level after he was dogged by various injuries and poor form last term.

But Lampard is convinced there is a growing trend in the top flight of players peaking after the age of 30, and sees no reason why he can’t do the same provided he stays healthy and motivated.

"I think the age thing has changed," Lampard said, as reported by The Sun.

"People are pretty quick to write you off once you get into your 30s but they have proved to be a lot of players' best years.

"Ryan Giggs was outstanding against us in the Champions League quarter-final last season - and in a lot of other games - at 37-years-old.

"If you look after yourself, keep motivated, which is very important, know your body, do the right things, and manage yourself well, then you can certainly have your best years in your 30s."

Lampard also admitted that while he would be happy to continue playing at any level, it is the high-pressure environment of the Premier League which brings out the best in him.

"There's a lovely mix at this level," he added. "I love playing, I love the sport and the basics of going out to play football.

"But I also love the stuff that comes with it at the top.

"I'd still enjoy playing if it were at Sunday league level, but I like the cut-throat mentality at this level, where you have to keep on top of your game no matter what because, if you drop, you're out of it.

"That's what drives me on, I like being at the top."

ByLiam Twomey