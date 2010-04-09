Lampard sets sights on doing double

In an exclusive interview for MOTD Xtra – Match of the Day magazine’s weekly podcast – Lampard said: “It would be huge. As a club we haven’t done that. At the end of a very long season we’re in a situation where we can do this [win the double].

"It’s a great position to be in. Certain times of the season have been difficult but we have to remember we are still in there with that opportunity.”

Chelsea currently find themselves two points clear at the top of the Premier League, having overcome the disappointment of Champions League elimination by winning their last three games, including a 7-1 drubbing of Saturday’s opponents Aston Villa.

But whilst Lampard would love to pull off a repeat performance, he is aware that Villa will have learned from the experience and will likely prove tougher opposition this time round.

“It was a good feeling to beat them like that. It’s going to be a kick up the bum for them and they are going to want to address that. It will certainly put them on their toes. It is by no means certain that we’ll just roll them over again, it will be a tough game.

“We’ll try and recreate what we did. They are going to be very determined to not get beaten again in that way.

“These games are one-off occasions. If you turn up a bit sleepy or off the pace a team like Villa are going to beat you."

Lampard will walk out at Wembley on Saturday for his fourth FA Cup Semi Final in five years and will be looking to reach his fourth final as a Chelsea player.

The Blues are seven games away from becoming only the seventh club to lift a League and FA Cup double.

