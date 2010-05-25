Lapuente returns to America helm

Lapuente replaces Jesus Ramirez, who was sacked 12 days ago after America were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Clausura championship won last weekend by Toluca.

It is Lapuente's third spell at America, who he steered to a league title in 2002.

The 66-year-old was in charge of Mexico at the 1998 World Cup in France and has also coached Mexican sides Necaxa, Tigres UANL, Cruz Azul, Puebla and Atlante.

America have won 10 league titles, their last in 2005.