Larsson: I should have stayed at United longer

Larsson, who now manages Landskrona in the Swedish second division, scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side marched towards the Premier League title in the 2006/07 season.

And after joining on loan from Helsingborgs in his homeland during the January 2007 transfer window, the 39-year-old lifted the lid on what he describes as a “premature decision” to see out his playing days in the Swedish top flight.

“If there’s one regret I have from my career, it’s that I came home to Sweden when Mr. Ferguson was trying to get me to stay at Manchester United,” the former Celtic and Barcelona hero told FIFA.com.

“I should have stayed at United for longer because I had a great time there and everyone at the club was very keen to keep me. My time there was too short. The whole experience was fantastic and, although I was 35 at the time, I still felt that I had some good football in me.

“So, yeah, that’s a regret. But to have the kind of career I had, it’s not bad if that’s the only one I have. I’ve been very lucky. And you have to see it that everything happens for a reason.”

The Premier League even granted Larsson special dispensation to add a Premier League winners' medal to those picked up in Holland, Scotland and Spain, despite not making the mandatory 10 league appearances for the Red Devils.

His impact at Old Trafford was so great that Sir Alex Ferguson compared the Swede's influence to that of United's French legend Eric Cantona.

By James Martini