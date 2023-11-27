Last chance! I found four amazing offers at New Balance for Cyber Monday - but the sale ends at midnight

With just a few hours left of Cyber Monday, time is truly of the essence. For the past year you might have been telling yourself that you will endeavour to sort your Christmas presents early this year; but we're nearly in December and you haven't even sorted one.

Fortunately, I've done the trawling on New Balance to save you the hassle. The manufacturer is in the swing of things this Cyber Monday, and I've taken a bit of time out of my busy day to serve up some absolute humdingers.

Because I get it, looking through their deals catalogue can be overwhelming. That's why I thought I'd save everyone the hassle and pick out my four favourite items from the brand's Cyber Monday sale.

You might disagree with my choices, but that's OK - there's plenty of options for everyone, so get searching yourself and you might just pick out a few gems that take your fancy. I've even got a load of other things you might be interested in on our Cyber Monday Live Hub.

But be warned: there's no time to waste. With Cyber Monday finishing at midnight, there's only a few hours left to take advantage of these amazing prices before they're inevitably bumped back up to full price ahead of Christmas.

New Balance Furon v7 Pro FG Was $214.99 Now $161.24

These are top-end boots that will work for your everyday player. Some boots that aim to forego 'distraction' between foot and ball end up exposing those of lesser talents, but these help rather than hinder. Lightweight and innovative, the Furon v7 Pros are exceptional.

New Balance Tekela V4 Pro FG Was $214.99 Now $161.24

An extremely lightweight boot contributing to the overall minimalist feel. They are also much lighter than the New Balance V3 and improve on these in almost every category. We reviewed these thoroughly and would recommend going true to size.

Klutch x NB Pre Game Chill Pant Was $99.99 Now $74.99

Nothing says relaxing better than a pair of joggers. While these have also been created for working out in, the relaxed fit silhouette and brush fleece construction makes them the perfect accompaniment for cosy winter evenings.

New Balance Athletics Remastered Graphic French Terry Hoodie Was $84.99 Now $63.74

Relaxed fit hoodies are just the one when it comes to chilling, and this New Balance offering is no different. The soft fabric will make things extra cosy, but you won't have sacrificed any style in doing so.

