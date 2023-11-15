New Balance Tekela V4 Pro review: Are these the best laceless boots on the market?

An extremely lightweight boot contributing to the overall minimalist feel. Retailing at a cheaper price than competitors means they represent a great alternative to the more established option.

New Balance’s reputation and history in the sneaker industry is long and distinguished but, despite making them since the 1980s, they are largely considered a new kid on the football boot block.

Their progress has been rapid and with boots such as the New Balance Furon V6 and now the Tekela V4, they have to be considered a viable alternative to the more established football boot brands.

The Tekela is New Balance’s laceless model (a laced variation is also now available) and previous versions perhaps illustrated the work that the brand had to do in order to bridge the gap between them and the likes of Nike, Adidas and Puma.

With the V4, not only has that gap been bridged, but New Balance have a legitimate claim to having the best laceless boot currently available.

How we tested the New Balance Tekela V4 Pro

We wore the FG version of the NB Tekela V4 Pro a handful of times on both 4G and grass pitches. As with all FG soleplates, these were far more suitable to grass but the conical studs in the forefoot on the FG soleplate of the Tekela mean that they are a passable option on artificial surfaces in the absence of a specialised AG alternative.

The New Balance Tekela V4 Pro football boots (Image credit: Future)

Comfort and fit

The upper is made from New Balance’s Hypoknit material and is thin, lightweight and extremely flexible. This gives the boot a truly barefoot sensation that rivals any laceless boots currently on the market. The upper feels reminiscent of some of the early knitted boots such as the Nike Superfly 4 and has combined this with laceless technology to create the most sock-like of ‘sock boots’.

These boots are on the slim side but will fit most foot types including those with wider feet. Crucially, New Balance offer a wide fit option for all of their boots so width is definitely not a limiting factor for the Tekela V4 Pro or any of New Balance’s offerings.

Lockdown is one of the most important factors when considering laceless boots and the lockdown here is good. A laceless boot will never hug your foot in the same way as one with laces but the laceless system of the V4 Pro leaves you feeling more than adequately locked-in.

Design

The design is sleek with a dimpled texturing across the whole boot and a ridged texture on the inside and outside of the boot. These do not add any performance advantages but contribute to what is a very good-looking boot.

On the pitch

The soleplate is unique in its inclusion of shorter bladed studs around the outside geared towards extra grip and stability. It also adds some extra aggression to the soleplate.

These are aimed at creative players and the conical studs in the forefoot combined with angular studs in the heel help facilitate quick turns without any loss of traction for players looking for that half a yard of space to unlock a defence.

The thin laceless upper also brings crafty, techincal players closer to the ball.

Summary

This is an extremely lightweight boot contributing to the overall minimalist feel. They are also much lighter than the New Balance V3 and improve on these in almost every category.

We would recommend going true to size.

Price is a major plus for the NB Tekela in comparison with its direct competitors in the bigger brands.

These retail for £40 less than the laceless adidas Predator boot – this added to the quality of the boot means they represent a great alternative to the more established option.

