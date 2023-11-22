Black Friday Football Deals 2023 live: The best soccer savings as we find them

Welcome to Black Friday 2023 - let the deals commence! From football shirts and boots (or cleats depending on where you're based) to shirts, shin pads, and video games, we are covering as much digital ground as we can to ensure you're well-stocked for Christmas.

📦 Amazon: Balls, training gear, games shirts and gifts

👟 Nike: Up to 50% off Nike Football clothing and boots

⚽️ Adidas: Up to 60% on apparel, footwear and accessories

⚖️ New Balance: Kits, boots and training apparel

🛡 Under Armour: Big savings on over 100 items

🎮 Very.co.uk: Savings on EA Sports FC 24

🏷 eBay: Huge football savings

🎁 Buyagift: Stadium tours and other soccer experiences

✈️ RedLetterDays: Wide variety of soccer experience packages

Barcelona Nike Home Stadium Shirt 2023/24 Was £79.95 Now £55.96

The season isn't even halfway through, but already this Barcelona home shirt has received a tasty discount at Kitbag, with code 'SCORE' needed at checkout. Emulate Xavi's stars by grabbing this season's shirt now.

England Home Stadium Shirt 2022 Was: £74.95 Now: £30

One of the most distinctive England shirts for years, this one will forever be synonymous with Jude Bellingham's ascension to the side and Harry Kane breaking the all-time scoring record.

Score Draw Retro England 1998 home shirt Was: £35 Now: £21

It brings back memories of 18-year-old Michael Owen, David Beckham's moment of madness and Alan Shearer plundering plenty for England. £21 is an absolute bargain for the Score Draw version.

Manchester City Puma Home Shirt 2023/24 with Haaland 9 printing Was £93 Now £65.10

City went clean and classic this season for their home shirt, and it's already got a great deal when printed with Haaland's name - just add code 'SKILL' at checkout to receive the discount.

Ajax Amsterdam OG jersey Was: £80 Now: £52

One of the most iconic football shirt designs ever, right? Another retro remake from Adidas, with the classic Ajax badge front and centre – and it's long-sleeve, too, for extra cool points.

For even more football shirts deals this Black Friday, check out our hub for all the latest offers.

Adidas X Crazyfast.1 White FG Was £220 Now £130

A deal that is too good to miss, Diogo Jota, Moussa Diaby and Jarrod Bowen have all shown brilliance this season while wearing the Crazyfast, and there's potential you could too.

Puma King Ultimate White/Black/Blue Was £185 Now £100

The Puma King is a boot with a heritage that can rival almost any other: Pele leading Brazil to World Cup glory, Diego Maradona waltzing through England’s defence with his feet and then beating it with the Hand of God, Johan Cryuff pulling off the very first televised Cryuff turn. One of the best boots for wide feet.

Diadora Brasil Made In Italy FG Was £240 Now £100

The Brasil Made In Italy OG model might just be the best boots that Diadora have ever released. These are the beauties that the likes of Roy Keane and Francesco Totti wore in their (very different) pomps. Bellismo!

For even more football boots deals this Black Friday, check out our hub for all the latest offers.

Other unmissable deals