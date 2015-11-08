Last-gasp winner makes Atletico stronger - Godin

Diego Godin believes Atletico Madrid will only become stronger after their dramatic late winner against Sporting Gijon in La Liga on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side were frustrated throughout at the Vicente Calderon until Antoine Griezmann stole in behind the defence to nod in a goal in second-half injury time after Godin's flick-on.

The Uruguay international says Atleti are accustomed to making their own life difficult in matches, but felt securing the three points could prove vital.

"It was important because we had to win and we were able to get the victory thanks to our effort," he told Canal+. "We suffered because that's what Atleti do, but we didn't give up.

"It was a tough game, the crowd were anxious. We were, too.

"This makes us stronger because we continue on a hard-working and humble road. We give everything. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, but we give everything."

Atletico moved above Celta Vigo into third place following their victory and the latter's 5-1 thrashing at home to Valencia on Saturday.