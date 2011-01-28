Lato to stand for UEFA executive committee

Lato, who played at the 1974, 1978 and 1982 World Cups, is one of 13 candidates standing for seven available places on the committee.

The election will take place at the UEFA Congress in Paris in March, when Michel Platini will stand unopposed for a new four-year term as president.

The 60-year-old Lato, top scorer at the 1974 World Cup with seven goals, has been president of the Polish federation since 2008.

He won an election called to avoid FIFA sanctions and in which Zbigniew Boniek, his team mate in the 1982 World Cup, was also standing.