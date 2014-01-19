Laudrup: Fulham clash must-win for Swansea
Michael Laudrup feels his Swansea City side must win their Premier League clash with Fulham, after falling to defeat against Tottenham.
Laudrup saw Swansea's winless run in the top flight stretch to eight matches with a 3-1 defeat on Sunday, as Emmanuel Adebayor scored either side of Chico Flores' own goal.
Wilfried Bony's late strike proved no more than a consolation and Swansea remain three points above the relegation zone.
The Welsh club's next three league matches are all against sides in the bottom four - Fulham, West Ham and Cardiff City - with Laudrup highlighting the visit of Rene Meulensteen's side as a game Swansea "need to win".
"We started well in the first half hour. We had a great attitude and put them (Tottenham) under pressure. We had some good chances and the strike from Bony hit the bar," said the Dane.
"The first time they have a shot on target they score - it is something that happens when you are struggling.
"We have to admit we have some problems right now. On the other hand, we have to continue like this. We need a win.
"The next four league games are against direct opponents. We play in the FA Cup next (against Championship side Birmingham City) then it is a game against Fulham, which is a game we want and need to win."
Swansea have won only twice at home in the top flight this season and sit 15th in the table.
