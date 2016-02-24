Lavezzi backs former PSG team-mate Aurier

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi leapt to the defence of suspended full-back Serge Aurier, insisting "we all make mistakes".

Aurier landed himself in hot water after he appeared in an online video responding to questions from fans, in which he appeared to make controversial and lewd comments about PSG coach Laurent Blanc and team-mates, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international, who apologised after being banned indefinitely, met with assistant director Olivier Letang and PSG human resources officials in Paris on Monday to discuss the matter as the club look to hand down a punishment.

But Lavezzi, who swapped Ligue 1 for the riches of the Chinese Super League with Heibei Fortune China this month, took to Twitter to support Aurier.

"We all make mistakes, the important thing is to fix them, grow and make the necessary apologies, which Serge did. I'm with you," Lavezzi wrote.

Aurier was not selected in last week's 2-1 first-leg win over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16, while he missed Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Reims in Ligue 1.