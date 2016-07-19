Lazio sell just 11 season tickets on first day of sales - reports

Beleaguered Lazio were dealt a fresh blow after reports emerged that the club sold just 11 season tickets on the first day of sales.

Season ticket sales for the Rome club began on Monday, but reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport stated less than a dozen applications were completed by the close of the first day.

Last season, the club sold less than 13,000 season tickets despite their Stadio Olimpico home holding more than 70,000.

Fans were already disgruntled with president Claudio Lotito following an underwhelming 2015-16 season in which Lazio finished eighth and the disharmony was exacerbated by the embarrassing situation involving Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa was appointed as the permanent successor to head coach Stefano Pioli on July 6 only to pull out of the deal two days later.

Lazio also face a battle to keep hold of star player Antonio Candreva, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Inter and Napoli during the close season.