Extortionate Manchester United move slammed by fans, as Old Trafford embraces 'US-style' first: report
Manchester United’s latest idea will likely add a whole new layer of anger about season ticket prices
Manchester United have been in hot water in recent months over ticket prices, and their latest idea doesn’t look set to help ease tensions.
It was revealed last month that matchday tickets at Old Trafford in 2025/26 could climb as high as £97, as opposed to the £66 that represented the top end last term.
That followed an announcement that season ticket prices were to rise by five per cent, amid fury that concession prices were removed in some circumstances midway through the last campaign.
Manchester United moot charging extortionate fee ON TOP OF season ticket price
Regular fans being squeezed for extra cash jarred slightly with news at around the same time that the INEOS-led side had opted to build a new stadium rather than refurbish Old Trafford, which they project to come in at a cost of £2bn.
A funding plan for the shiny new venue was notable by its absence, but it seems one idea involves fans dipping their hands in their pockets once again.
According to a report from Mail Sport, United are considering a system that would see fans pay an upfront fee of up to £4,000 for a ‘personal seat licence’, granting them first refusal on a seat for the next 30 years.
That fee would be on top of the standard season ticket price each year, and the licence would lapse if the holder opted not to buy a season ticket.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
This system of stadium funding, proposed by US-based consultants CSL International, is a widely used method across the Atlantic, but would be the first of its kind in the Premier League.
However, Mail Sport reveal that sources at United have insisted this is merely a hypothetical being explored at this stage, alongside a range of models for ticket pricing at the new stadium.
In FourFourTwo’s idea, while this may be an accepted method in the US, it would undoubtedly face fierce backlash in England.
Ticket price rises of around £30 have caused enough of a stir, so adding an extra £4,000 to the bill of your most loyal fans would provoke outrage.
Moreover, given that the existing system at most, if not all, clubs in England gives season ticket holders first refusal for their seat for the next campaign, it’s difficult to see what extra supporters would get for the additional outlay.
Against a backdrop of a difficult season on the pitch, it’s difficult to see how United could get this one off the ground.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.