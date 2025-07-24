Extortionate Manchester United move slammed by fans, as Old Trafford embraces 'US-style' first: report

There has been plenty of noise about ticket prices since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control at Manchester United

Manchester United have been in hot water in recent months over ticket prices, and their latest idea doesn’t look set to help ease tensions.

It was revealed last month that matchday tickets at Old Trafford in 2025/26 could climb as high as £97, as opposed to the £66 that represented the top end last term.

That followed an announcement that season ticket prices were to rise by five per cent, amid fury that concession prices were removed in some circumstances midway through the last campaign.

Manchester United moot charging extortionate fee ON TOP OF season ticket price

There have been plenty of protests in recent years against the Glazers, provoked further this year by ticket price rises

Regular fans being squeezed for extra cash jarred slightly with news at around the same time that the INEOS-led side had opted to build a new stadium rather than refurbish Old Trafford, which they project to come in at a cost of £2bn.

A funding plan for the shiny new venue was notable by its absence, but it seems one idea involves fans dipping their hands in their pockets once again.

Manchester United's proposed new stadium is projected to cost £2bn and would hold 100,000 supporters (Image credit: Foster + Partners/PA)

According to a report from Mail Sport, United are considering a system that would see fans pay an upfront fee of up to £4,000 for a ‘personal seat licence’, granting them first refusal on a seat for the next 30 years.

That fee would be on top of the standard season ticket price each year, and the licence would lapse if the holder opted not to buy a season ticket.

This system of stadium funding, proposed by US-based consultants CSL International, is a widely used method across the Atlantic, but would be the first of its kind in the Premier League.

However, Mail Sport reveal that sources at United have insisted this is merely a hypothetical being explored at this stage, alongside a range of models for ticket pricing at the new stadium.

Amid ticket prices and redundancies, this latest plan would rock Ratcliffe's reputation even further (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s idea, while this may be an accepted method in the US, it would undoubtedly face fierce backlash in England.

Ticket price rises of around £30 have caused enough of a stir, so adding an extra £4,000 to the bill of your most loyal fans would provoke outrage.

Moreover, given that the existing system at most, if not all, clubs in England gives season ticket holders first refusal for their seat for the next campaign, it’s difficult to see what extra supporters would get for the additional outlay.

Against a backdrop of a difficult season on the pitch, it’s difficult to see how United could get this one off the ground.