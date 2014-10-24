League One Preview: Crewe out to exit bottom four

The Cheshire club have finally found form, with a run of three straight wins lifting them off the foot of the table.

Tuesday's 1-0 triumph against second-placed Peterborough United was their latest success, with Marcus Haber scoring from the penalty spot in a match that saw Darren Ferguson's side end with nine men.

Crewe boss Steve Davis was delighted with the result and feels an increase in fitness has helped his side gain momentum.

"To get three wins [in a row] is a great credit to the lads," Davis is quoted as saying on the Football League website.

"It is very close down there [at the bottom] and they have worked really hard to turn it around.

"They look a lot fitter and are putting in performances with a high level of energy."

Crewe are goal difference away from leaving the bottom four and just a win away from 16th in a congested table.

Sheffield United are sixth and head to Crewe on the back of successive wins.

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson will be in the dug-out for his side's trip to Doncaster Rovers after managerless Birmingham City expressed an interest in him.

The Championship club, who parted company with Lee Clark earlier this season, made an approach to MK Dons about Robinson - one that was flatly rejected.

Robinson was "flattered" with Birmingham's interest, but happy to stay as he looks to guide his side out of League One at the fifth attempt.

MK Dons sit fourth currently, and will fancy their chances against a Rovers outfit who have lost three of their last four.

Leaders Bristol City remain the only unbeaten team in League One and hit the road to face struggling Barnsley, while Peterborough will hope for a quick response to their Crewe loss when they go to Coventry City.

Preston North End are in outstanding form, having won their last five, and host inconsistent local rivals Fleetwood Town, while Notts County - also in the top six and on a four-match winning streak of their own - visit rock-bottom Scunthorpe United.

Port Vale will hope the signing of French striker Dany N'Guessan - who penned a two-month deal on Thursday - will lift them up the table, starting with Saturday's home clash against Leyton Orient.

Other sides at the wrong end of the table include Walsall, Yeovil Town and Gillingham, who play Chesterfield, Rochdale and Crawley Town respectively.

Elsewhere, Oldham Athletic face Bradford City and Swindon Town host Colchester United.