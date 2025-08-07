Manchester United Season Preview 2025-26: Red Devils recruit aggressively to avoid last year repeat

FourFourTwo's Manchester United Season Preview has arrived forecasting a marked improvement on last year's 15th place finish in the Premier League table.

FourFourTwo's Manchester United Season Preview

FFT's View

The Plan

A big improvement. Manchester United’s surreal 15th-place finish was their worst since relegation in 1973-74; losing the Europa League final to Spurs just added insult to injury. In defeat after defeat, fans sang Ruben Amorim’s name; they know he has inherited a tough job, have faith in his decision-making and appreciate his brutal honesty.

LAST SEASON PREMIER LEAGUE 15th FA CUP Fifth Round LEAGUE CUP Quarter-final EUROPA LEAGUE Runners-up TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Bruno Fernandes (19)

However, that credit will evaporate if United’s relegation form – and it was relegation form – continues. With no European distractions, Amorim must finish in the top six. New boy Matheus Cunha is fluent in 3-4-3 but was third in the whole Premier League for outperforming his xG last term – perfectly suited, or a one-season wonder?

The Coach

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Ruben Amorim,” sing United’s hardcore to Bonnie Tyler’s prophetic It’s a Heartache. “He’ll bring the glory days again. We’ll back him from the Stretford End; he’ll turn the Reds around.” Young, assured and handsome, the Portuguese gaffer remains popular – but he needs wins.

Key Player

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes carried the team through rocky patches last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes: they tried to make him go to Riyadh but he said no, no, no. The Portuguese playmaker, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, was everywhere last season, making tackles, driving forward, creating chances and scoring 19 goals in all competitions. Where would United be without him?

Lesson From Last Year

Avoid losing every week. The CEO Omar Berrada justified bringing in Amorim mid-season by explaining that he could get to know the club, players, league, opponents and media, and appreciate the size of his task – logical enough, but goals need to be scored and points need to be won.

FFT'S SEASON PREVIEW (Image credit: Future) This preview originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery

Amorim came into a struggling team at a loss-making superclub in the process of eating itself, but he is also a formation evangelist who will not (cannot?) play another way. “I have to sell my idea,” he has said. “I don’t have another one.” Sympathy and support aren’t unconditional: fans won’t take another year of him calling it a “disaster”, nor half that. These are weird times at United.

The Mood

The lowest in United’s modern history, after the Bilbao final defeat. Signings and pre-season optimism will lift it from the floor, though, at least for a few weeks.

The One To Watch

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leny Yoro. The teenager looks equipped to be an elite central defender. Amad, 23, is another increasingly key youngster, his game-changing intervention in the Manchester derby proof of his bravery and ability to improvise. Both have the right temperament and have yet to be warped by the Old Trafford talent-ruining factory.

Most Likely To...

Dribble past three opponents, then hit a rabona towards a team-mate: Harry Maguire. The slab-for-a-head defender is already halfway there.

ODDS TITLE ODDS 40/1

Least Likely To...

Make another comeback: Jonny Evans, because he’s no longer a first-team player, instead taking up a mentoring role for United loanees. Also, you won’t see spades in the ground for any new stadium or Old Trafford redevelopment – these things take time, not least with £2bn to raise and government help to find.

FFT Verdict

9TH Green shoots late last term, hidden by wastefulness, can be base camp for the mountainous climb back.

The Number Cruncher

How Manchester United got on last season, reflected by a damning set of numbers (Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

There wasn't a great deal to cheer at Old Trafford last year, but with the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Scott Patterson is one of many hopefuls expecting a better season...

Last season was utterly atrocious. Were it not for a woeful bottom three, we’d have been scrapping against relegation.

The big talking point is whether INEOS are any less clueless than the Glazers. Why keep Erik ten Hag, then sack him? Why bring in a manager with a specific style and not recruit in January? What was Dan Ashworth?

I won’t be happy unless we sign a proper No.9. Rasmus Hojlund has had a fair shot, but we need a goalscorer up front.

Our most underrated player is Kobbie Mainoo. Amorim needs to get the best out of him. He’s top.

The opposition player I’d love here is Moises Caicedo, and we could’ve got him for £4m in December 2020.

Bryan Mbeumo hopes to hit the ground running at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The active player I’d love to have back is Scott McTominay. His desire would be invaluable.

The thing my club really gets right is giving youth a chance. We’re now on over 4,300 consecutive games with an academy graduate in the squad.

The one change I’d make would be to start behaving like a proper football club again.

I’m most looking forward to visiting Elland Road. It’s great playing teams you hate (especially when you beat them so often).

I’m least looking forward to playing Liverpool, lauding their 20 titles.

Fans think our gaffer has been set up to fail. Most matchgoers like him.

We’ll finish 8th. If it clicks for Amorim, who knows what’ll happen? If not, we could be in big trouble...

