Nottingham Forest Season Preview 2025-26: European nights beckon for Mr. Marinakis' men

Nottingham Forest are back in Europe after surprising the Premier League during 2024-25

Look no further for FourFourTwo's comprehensive Nottingham Forest 2025-26 season preview. Will Morgan Gibbs-White and co lead the East Midlanders to Euro glory?

FourFourTwo's Nottingham Forest season preview

FFT's View

The Plan

Who knows, with this lot? Having been widely tipped for relegation (yes, including by FFT; you can stop reminding us now), Nottingham Forest qualified for Europe for the first time in 30 years. Excitement abounds, albeit tempered by the feeling that 7th place could have been more – Forest were 3rd with five games remaining, but a late collapse cost them.

LAST SEASON PREMIER LEAGUE 9th FA CUP Semi-final LEAGUE CUP Second Round TOP SCORER (ALL COMPS) Chris Wood (20)

Nonetheless, under the serene Nuno Espirito Santo, ranked at no.17 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, they are balanced and have a stellar defence: Serbian monster Nikola Milenkovic fixed a set-piece weakness almost single-handedly, while fellow centre-back Murillo is equal parts solid (a division-high 249 clearances) and creative. Stick in the league; twist in Europe.

Nottingham Forest fans cheers and wave scarves ahead of the English FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

The Coach

Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

His surname means ‘holy spirit’, and Nuno Espirito Santo, 51, exudes divine tranquillity in the dugout, press room and when bearing the brunt of Evangelos Marinakis’ outbursts. Relegation fodder in December 2023, a harmonious Forest are back in Europe thanks to Nuno.

Key Player

Elliot Anderson's Newcastle exit was not a popular one in the north-east, proven by his displays at the City Ground ever since (Image credit: Offside via Getty Images)

While Chris Wood’s goals, Matz Sels’ saves and the magic from Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga have been crucial, Elliot Anderson – fresh from winning the U21 Euros – is the secret to growth this term. In a deeper role, he can win the ball and feed Forest’s forwards.

Lesson From Last Year

Momentum is fragile. Forest rode a wave of early-season belief, only to run out of steam. Nuno used only 23 players in 2024-25, the fewest in the league (eight sides used 30 or more, arguably going too far the other way). Of those, 13 made at least 31 Premier League appearances, which suggests a reluctance to rotate – something Nuno can’t afford this season, with Thursday-Sunday matchweeks.

Forest also need to show more fight, as only Ipswich and Southampton won fewer points from losing positions than Forest’s six, and to sign a striker to take the onus off 33-year-old Chris Wood, who is unlikely to score 20 goals from an xG of 13 again.

The Mood

Fans are still pinching themselves. Manchester City beaten at home; Liverpool and Spurs away; a first double over Manchester United since 1992-93; and they thumped Brighton 7-0 with just 37 per cent possession. Things haven’t felt this positive since their Clough-Taylor pomp – and it could get even better, with highly rated Botafogo forward Igor Jesus agreeing to join Forest after the Club World Cup.

The One To Watch

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest (Image credit: MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi. The 27-year-old Nigerian striker was put into an induced coma after abdominal surgery in May, having collided with a post against Leicester – an avoidable incident that prompted a review of the offside law.

Awoniyi’s return will be emotional and a huge boost to a squad fighting on multiple fronts.

Most Likely To...

See larger-than-life owner Evangelos Marinakis zip-wire down onto the pitch to remonstrate with referees, assistants, fourth officials, opponents, his own manager, his own fans and his own reflection.

ODDS TITLE ODDS 150/1

Least Likely To...

Let Gary Neville in to commentate.

FFT Verdict

13TH Who cares if their top-seven finish came from bottom-eight xG data? It’s all about Europe this year.

The Number Cruncher

Forest's numbers were less impressive than their top-half finish suggested last season - but they got the job done (Image credit: Future)

The Fan View

Forest are back on the European stage but with that comes added pressures and complications, not least at a club whose owner is a rare type of firebrand. Lee Clarke explains...

This season will be different because we won’t challenge for the Champions League and we’ll have to lower our expectations. But you can bet that Evangelos Marinakis won’t…

Our key player will be Morgan Gibbs-White. He’s one of the best No.10s in the league, and if he leaves, he’ll take some serious replacing.

The active player I’d love to have back is Matty Cash. He’d fit in nicely with our homegrown quota for Europe.

Our most underrated player is the maestro, Nicolas Dominguez. He plays in the same position as academy graduate Ryan Yates and when he takes his shirt, some fans will make out Dominguez is a bad player. He’s not.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, May 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

The opposition player I’d love here is Alexander Isak, but realistically I’d love us to make a cheeky play for Jack Grealish…

I’m most looking forward to visiting Elland Road, although I hate to boost Leeds’ egos. It has character.

The thing my club really gets right is the wonderful stuff off the pitch when it comes to mental health, and that’s huge in this day and age.

Look out for Zach Abbott. Brilliant out of position in the FA Cup semi-final.

Fans think our gaffer is rightly worshipped. His in-game tweaks could do with some work, but that’s a minor critique.

If he left, he should be replaced by Andoni Iraola or Marco Silva.

We’ll finish 10th. We might prioritise Europe.

