League One Preview: Grayson rallies Preston

Preston manager Grayson witnessed his side fall to a 1-0 loss at Swindon Town on Saturday, a defeat that ended a 12-match unbeaten run in League One.

That setback has left Preston in fifth position ahead of Tuesday's encounter at Deepdale, although their spot in the play-offs appears relatively comfortable with a 14-point gap to seventh-placed MK Dons.

However, Grayson has warned his charges to buck their ideas up or face being out of the team should Preston reach the play-offs.

"Too many of our players did not win their individual battles and we did not produce a collective team performance," he said after the defeat to Swindon.

"It is down to individuals to make sure they produce performances and the biggest incentive now is to make sure they are in that team if we get into the play-off positions."

Peterborough's position in the top six is somewhat more perilous following a 1-0 home defeat to Rotherham United, and another loss could see them drop out of the play-off spots if MK Dons can overcome Gillingham.

In the title race, Wolves continue their bid for glory at home to Colchester United, and do so buoyed by ending Sheffield United's eight-match unbeaten league run with a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Second-placed Brentford would appear to face a more difficult task against high-flying Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Steve Evans' men are one of the league's in-form sides and are on a 13-match run without defeat. Another victory against Brentford could spark hope of a late push for automatic promotion.

Leyton Orient's bid for automatic promotion has stalled as Saturday's 1-1 draw with Walsall followed a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brentford, and Russell Slade's men will look to get back on track when they host Oldham Athletic.

The battle to avoid relegation is equally as intense as the race for promotion, and Tuesday sees 21st play 22nd with Carlisle looking to make the most of home advantage against Shrewsbury Town, who head into fixture boosted by a come-from-behind victory in Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Bradford City.

Fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra will look to put breathing space between themselves and the bottom four as bottom club Notts County visit Gresty Road.

Tranmere Rovers - who sit one place outside the relegation zone in 20th - host a Swindon Town side looking to gatecrash the play-off picture, and Stevenage's battle against the drop continues on Wednesday at Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Bradford City and Bristol City have home fixtures with Walsall and Port Vale respectively, while Sheffield United hit the road to take on Crawley Town.