League One Preview: Tykes out to stop rot

Oldham Athletic boss Lee Johnson, Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper and the likes of Sean O'Driscoll and Nigel Adkins have all been mentioned as possible successors to Danny Wilson, who was sacked last week.

Barnsley were hammered 5-1 at beleaguered Crawley Town in their first game after Wilson's departure and three successive defeats have left them only four points above the relegation zone.

The Yorkshire club reacted to that defeat by vowing to refund fans who made the long journey south, and caretaker manager Mark Burton will be expecting a response when they host a Crewe side who sit directly above them in the table.

Swindon reportedly rejected Barnsley's approach for Cooper and the Wiltshire club will be eager to get their automatic promotion push back on track when they entertain Crawley.

Cooper's side have lost their last two games against Oldham and Scunthorpe United to slip down to third place and will aim to bring Crawley back down to earth at the County Ground.

Leaders Bristol City responded to their home defeat against Sheffield United by beating Peterborough United 2-0 last Saturday and Steve Cotterill's men travel to relegation-threatened Colchester United this weekend.

MK Dons replaced Swindon in second spot with a 1-0 win at Colchester in midweek and will attempt to remain there by beating Peterborough at home.

Preston North End gave Manchester United an FA Cup scare before losing 3-1 at Deepdale on Monday and after being underdogs for that tie, Simon Grayson's promotion-hopefuls will be expected to beat Scunthorpe at home.

Sheffield United will be eyeing a fourth consecutive victory when they host struggling Coventry City, while sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers travel to Port Vale on the back of a three-game winning run of their own.

Bottom side Yeovil Town host resurgent Gillingham, Leyton Orient entertain Oldham, Notts County travel to Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield make the trip to Rochdale in the other games to be played on Saturday.