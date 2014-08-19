League One Wrap: Cod Army maintain perfect start

Lancashire side Fleetwood were promoted to the third tier of the Football League via the play-offs last term and have taken well to the step up in quality.

Graham Alexander had already led his side to victories over Crewe Alexandra and Notts County and they can now add his former club Scunthorpe United to that list following a 2-0 win at Glanford Park on Tuesday.

Neither side could find the breakthrough in a goalless first-half, but Jamie Proctor scored his third goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 70th minute before Gareth Evans doubled the advantage.

Sheffield United had been one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, but lost their first two matches to Bristol City and Coventry City.

However, Nigel Clough's men got off the mark at the third time of asking in a 2-1 win at previously unbeaten Peterborough United, Jose Baxter and Ben Davies sandwiching Shaun Brisley's strike.

Chesterfield and Crawley Town both tasted defeat for the first time this campaign. Benik Afobe netted the only goal for MK Dons in a 1-0 win at the Proact Stadium, while Crawley were also beaten at home 3-1 by undefeated Bradford City.

Rochdale got off the mark in style with a 5-2 win at pointless Crewe Alexandra, Matt Done the hero for Keith Hill's side with a hat-trick.

Conor Hourihane and Leroy Lita were on target as Barnsley twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Coventry City at the Sixfields Stadium in Northampton.

Much-fancied Bristol City failed to win for the first time this season after being held 0-0 by Leyton Orient at Ashton Gate, while Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End - two teams expected to challenge - played out a 1-1 draw.

Notts County had Cieron Keane and Nicky Wroe sent off late in their clash with Colchester United, but managed to hold on for a maiden win of the campaign in a 2-1 triumph.

Relegated Yeovil Town also picked up a first victory in a 2-1 win at Walsall. Tom Bradshaw cancelled out James Hayter's opener, but Kevin Dawson restored Yeovil's lead a minute later.

In other matches, goalkeeper Stephen Bywater was credited with a last-minute own goal as Gillingham were held 2-2 at home to Swindon Town, while Oldham Athletic are still winless following a 1-1 draw at home to Port Vale.