League One Wrap: Wolves break club record

Kenny Jackett's men were 3-0 up inside 35 minutes at the County Ground with a Bakary Sako brace sandwiching Nouha Dicko's fifth goal in three league matches.

Michael Smith brought some cheer for the home supporters in the 74th minute, but Leon Clarke would have the last say as he scored for the first time since returning to Wolves for his second spell in the January transfer window.

Wolves have now racked up nine straight league wins, but their grasp on top spot is still under threat as nearest challengers Leyton Orient and Brentford were both victorious.

Russell Slade's Orient side triumphed 2-0 at Port Vale to remain two points off the summit, albeit having played two more games than Wolves and third-placed Brentford.

Dean Cox put the visitors ahead with a superb strike shortly before the break, and a close-range header from Nathan Clarke made sure of the win on 58 minutes.

Brentford remain just one point adrift of the top two, as second-half goals from James Tarkowski and Clayton Donaldson ensured a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers at Griffin Park.

Brentford can move into second with a win away at Orient on Saturday.

Rotherham United cemented their spot in the play-off places with a 2-0 victory at Oldham Athletic, but Preston North End suffered a blip in a 1-1 draw at Stevenage, with Jimmy Smith rescuing a point for the relegation-threatened hosts in second-half injury time.

Peterborough United lost for the third time in four league matches in a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Bristol City at London Road.

A quickfire double from Sam Baldock put the visitors in command, but a red card for Adam El-Abd in the 20th minute hindered Steve Cotterill's men.

Michael Bostwick then halved the deficit shortly before half-time, but Darren Ferguson's men were frustrated in their bid for an equaliser.

MK Dons are three points shy of sixth-placed Peterborough, as Karl Robinson's men secured a 3-1 success at bottom-of-the-league Notts County, with Dele Alli proving the hero for the visitors with a hat-trick.

Lowly Crewe Alexandra dented Walsall's top-six hopes by securing a 1-1 draw at the Bescot Stadium, while fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town played out the same scoreline at home to Crawley Town.

At the Priestfield Stadium, each side had two penalties as Gillingham defeated 10-man Coventry City 4-2.

Adebayo Akinfenwa notched both spot-kicks for the home side, while the visitors' task was made all the more difficult by Dan Seaborne's red card in the 24th minute.