Fancy some Premier League quizzes? We know you do.

Here at FourFourTwo, we're the kings of football quizzes. We publish hundreds every year on all kinds of topics, so whether you're looking for multiple choice, list quizzes, line-ups or even a Friday Football Quiz, we've got you covered.

When it comes to the greatest league in the world, we've got a database of fantastic content, too. Here are some of our best-ever Premier League quizzes.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Premier League

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiz! Can you name these 20 mascots?

Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now?

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League hat-trick scorer since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?

Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?

Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest transfers between English clubs ever?

Arsenal

Thierry Henry of Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal quizzes

The Ultimate Arsenal quiz

Quiz! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?

Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?

Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish while at Villa (Image credit: PA Images)

Aston Villa quizzes

The Ultimate Aston Villa quiz

Bournemouth

Bournemouth celebrate

Bournemouth quizzes

The Ultimate Bournemouth quiz

Brentford

Ivan Toney of Brentford (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Brentford quizzes

The Ultimate Brentford quiz

Brighton & Hove Albion

Julio Enciso celebrates for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion quizzes

The Ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz

Chelsea

Eden Hazard celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea quizzes

The Ultimate Chelsea quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?

Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?

Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise in action for Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace quizzes

The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz

Quiz! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?

Everton

Duncan Ferguson in action for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton quizzes

The Ultimate Everton quiz

Quiz! Can you name every team Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United and Everton?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Wayne Rooney quiz?

Fulham

Zoltan Gera scores for Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham quizzes

The Ultimate Fulham quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Fulham line-up from the game against Chelsea in 2011?

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ipswich Town quizzes

The Ultimate Ipswich Town quiz

Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring for Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City quizzes

The Ultimate Leicester City quiz

Quiz! Can you name every team Leicester City beat in 2015/16?

Quiz! Can you name every club Jamie Vardy has scored against for Leicester?

Liverpool

Luis Suarez in action for Liverpool (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool quizzes

The Ultimate Liverpool quiz

Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from the last 20 games between Arsenal and Liverpool?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?

Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Liverpool's UEFA Cup final win in 2001?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?

Manchester City

David Silva of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City quizzes

The Ultimate Manchester City quiz

Quiz! Can you name the 26 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 player played for Man City, Man United or neither?

Quiz! Can you name every single scorer in Manchester City's treble-winning season?

Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?

Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?

Quiz! Can you name every club that Erling Haaland has scored against this season?

Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: PA)

Manchester United quizzes

The Ultimate Manchester United quiz

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers and top 10 appearance makers ever?

Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?

Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?

Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999?

Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United faced in their treble-winning season?

Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?

Newcastle United

Alan Shearer of Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United quizzes

The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle starting XI from the last time they played Sunderland in 2016?

Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's 25 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester City in 2003?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?

Nottingham Forest

Brian Clough and Peter Taylor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest quizzes

The Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz

Quiz! Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League?

Southampton

Matt Le Tissier salutes the Southampton fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southampton quizzes

The Ultimate Southampton quiz

Quiz! Can you name Mauricio Pochettino's top appearance makers for Tottenham and Southampton?

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur quizzes

The Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz

Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?

Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?

Quiz! Can you name Tottenham's starting XI from their 3-1 win over Inter in 2010?

Quiz! Can you name the Spurs XI from their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the Champions League game against Manchester City in 2019?

West Ham United

Paolo Di Canio scores for West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United quizzes

The Ultimate West Ham United quiz

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Joao Moutinho of Wolves (Image credit: Alamy)

Wolverhampton Wanderers quizzes

The Ultimate Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Wolves line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2017?