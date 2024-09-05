Premier League quizzes
Here are FourFourTwo's best-ever Premier League quizzes, as we bring you the toughest football teasers on the internet
Fancy some Premier League quizzes? We know you do.
Here at FourFourTwo, we're the kings of football quizzes. We publish hundreds every year on all kinds of topics, so whether you're looking for multiple choice, list quizzes, line-ups or even a Friday Football Quiz, we've got you covered.
When it comes to the greatest league in the world, we've got a database of fantastic content, too. Here are some of our best-ever Premier League quizzes.
Premier League
Quiz! Can you name these 20 mascots?
Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now?
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League hat-trick scorer since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name every club's top scorer in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs and players who won trophies in the 2000s?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?
Quiz! Can you name the top-ranked 30 players in Fantasy Premier League last season?
Quiz! Can you name the 40 biggest transfers between English clubs ever?
Arsenal
Arsenal quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?
Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?
Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score for Arsenal in their Invincibles season?
Aston Villa
Aston Villa quizzes
Bournemouth
Bournemouth quizzes
Brentford
Brentford quizzes
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion quizzes
The Ultimate Brighton & Hove Albion quiz
Chelsea
Chelsea quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?
Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?
Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace quizzes
The Ultimate Crystal Palace quiz
Quiz! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?
Everton
Everton quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every team Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United and Everton?
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Wayne Rooney quiz?
Fulham
Fulham quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the Fulham line-up from the game against Chelsea in 2011?
Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town quizzes
The Ultimate Ipswich Town quiz
Leicester City
Leicester City quizzes
The Ultimate Leicester City quiz
Quiz! Can you name every team Leicester City beat in 2015/16?
Quiz! Can you name every club Jamie Vardy has scored against for Leicester?
Liverpool
Liverpool quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?
Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?
Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's top 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?
Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from the last 20 games between Arsenal and Liverpool?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team Luis Suarez scored against for Liverpool?
Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from Liverpool's UEFA Cup final win in 2001?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?
Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?
Manchester City
Manchester City quizzes
The Ultimate Manchester City quiz
Quiz! Can you name the 26 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?
Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 player played for Man City, Man United or neither?
Quiz! Can you name every single scorer in Manchester City's treble-winning season?
Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?
Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?
Quiz! Can you name every club that Erling Haaland has scored against this season?
Manchester United
Manchester United quizzes
The Ultimate Manchester United quiz
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top 10 goalscorers and top 10 appearance makers ever?
Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?
Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Chelsea in 2008?
Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999?
Quiz! Can you name every team Manchester United faced in their treble-winning season?
Quiz! Can you guess 10 correct answers in our Eric Cantona quotes quiz?
Newcastle United
Newcastle United quizzes
The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz
Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle starting XI from the last time they played Sunderland in 2016?
Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's 25 most expensive signings?
Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester City in 2003?
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest quizzes
The Ultimate Nottingham Forest quiz
Quiz! Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League?
Southampton
Southampton quizzes
Quiz! Can you name Mauricio Pochettino's top appearance makers for Tottenham and Southampton?
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur quizzes
The Ultimate Tottenham Hotspur quiz
Quiz! Can you name every player involved in the 'Battle of the Bridge' between Chelsea and Tottenham in 2016?
Quiz! Can you name every scorer from the last 20 North London derbies?
Quiz! Can you name Tottenham's starting XI from their 3-1 win over Inter in 2010?
Quiz! Can you name the Spurs XI from their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?
Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the Champions League game against Manchester City in 2019?
West Ham United
West Ham United quizzes
The Ultimate West Ham United quiz
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers quizzes
The Ultimate Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz
Quiz! Can you name the Wolves line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2017?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.