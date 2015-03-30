League Two: Burton 1 Stevenage 1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton headed into Monday's encounter on the back of four straight league victories but, on a boggy pitch, fell behind when Burton's Tom Naylor got the last touch on Kevin Lisbie's near-post flick.

It was a lead that Stevenage's early pressure deserved, although the visitors were handed a reprieve when Shane Cansdell-Sherriff had a goal ruled out for offside.

Stevenage failed to heed the warning, though, and Burton levelled on the stroke of half-time when John Mousinho's corner was put past his own goalkeeper by Bira Dembele.

Burton produced the better of the second-half chances, but were unable to find a winner.

A draw leaves Hasselbaink's men 10 points clear of fourth-placed Bury, while Stevenage are two points adrift of the top seven.