League Two Preview: Chesterfield, Fleetwood Town face home tests

The hosts have won all four of their home games this season, and currently sit four points clear at the top of the division.

Their visitors Mansfield, promoted from the Football Conference last season, are sure to provide them with a challenge though.

Mansfield have lost just once in the league in the current campaign – that being a 2-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United on the opening day – and they have won three of their last four fixtures.

Fleetwood Town, in second, will attempt to make ground on the leaders when they host Exeter City.

Graham Alexander's side have won their last four matches and sit two points clear of AFC Wimbledon, who travel to Cheltenham Town, who are struggling in 21st.

The league's top scorers, Oxford United, sit fourth, having netted two goals per game on average.

Their next task will see them visit Hartlepool United, with Chris Wilder's side keen to bounce back from a home loss to Chesterfield in their last fixture.

Hartlepool – who were relegated from League One last term - are slowly starting to recover from an abysmal start, and have picked up four points from their last two matches.

Elsewhere in the play-off picture, sixth plays seventh as Wycombe Wanderers travel to Rochdale.

Wycombe's Dean Morgan is the division's joint-top scorer with five goals, which have all come in his last four league matches.

Morecambe, who sit eighth, will look to make up ground on one or both of those sides as they travel to relegation-threatened Northampton Town.

Rock-bottom Accrington Stanley – who have picked up just one point from their first eight matches – travel to Plymouth Argyle while York City host Portsmouth.

Bristol Rovers are on the road, where they will meet Southend United on Friday, while newly promoted Newport County – who sit 11th – welcome the visit of Torquay United.

Other fixtures on the weekend see Burton Albion face Scunthorpe United and Dagenham and Redbridge take on Bury.