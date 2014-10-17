League Two Preview: New eras at Tranmere, York

The need is marginally greater at Tranmere as they prop up the table after a run of four consecutive league defeats cost Rob Edwards his job, with Micky Adams brought in to replace him.

Adams knows that he will lift his side off the bottom if he can guide them to a win at Oxford United, themselves in the relegation zone following a 5-1 hammering at Cambridge United last time out.

"The immediate task is to get the club off the foot of the table," the 52-year-old told Rovers' official website.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead, but it's a challenge I'm relishing."

York reached the play-offs last term under the guidance of Nigel Worthington, but the former Northern Ireland boss resigned this week with City in 22nd, having won just one of 12 fourth-tier games this season.

Shrewsbury Town are the visitors to Bootham Crescent this weekend and new York manager Russ Wilcox - who was dismissed by League One Scunthorpe United last week - will take some comfort from the fact that they have not won on the road in eight league outings.

Wycombe Wanderers were no strangers to relegation troubles last term, having survived on the last day, but they entertain AFC Wimbledon as the leaders of the division.

Second-placed Burton Albion host a Morecambe side who have lost five of their last six matches, while Portsmouth will look to snap a four-game drawing streak with victory at high-flying Bury.

Cambridge, the league's top scorers, head to Mansfield Town boosted by the return of former Field Mill favourite Tom Naylor from suspension.

Sam Collins' spell as caretaker boss at Hartlepool United, which kicked off with a 2-1 win at Exeter City, continues with the visit of in-form Luton Town, and Stevenage will seek to put back-to-back losses behind them when Accrington Stanley visit the Lamex Stadium.

Elsewhere, Northampton Town travel to Cheltenham Town, Carlisle United - resurgent under new manager Keith Curle - make the longest trip in the Football League to Plymouth Argyle, Southend United play host to Exeter City and Newport County cross the Welsh border to meet Dagenham and Redbridge.