League Two Preview: Promotion rivals meet

The pair are separated by just two points, with Burton sitting narrowly in front of their opponents ahead of the trip.

Their respective positions set up a mouth-watering encounter at the Pirelli Stadium, with Burton entering the game on a high having snapped Luton Town's 13-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 triumph last time out.

Hasselbaink now has his sights set on a third consecutive win to continue the promising start he has made at the Burton helm.

John Still's Luton, who dropped to third in the table following that defeat, will attempt to get back on track when they host Mansfield Town.

The division's new leaders, Wycombe Wanderers, face a top-versus-bottom clash with Hartlepool United.

Wanderers have won their last four fixtures, while struggling Hartlepool are winless in six and have netted just 13 goals in their 18 league matches.

Wycombe enjoyed a dominant away day last time out, too, as Paris Cowan-Hall, Steven Craig, Joe Jacobson and Matt McClure found the net in an impressive 4-1 success over Cheltenham Town.

That defeat proved to be the last of Mark Yates' five-year reign and his replacement Paul Buckle will begin his new role with the visit of Oxford Untied.

Their opponents, who boast the league's to scorer in Danny Hylton, will attempt to continue their surge away from the relegation zone by collecting the points.

Fifth-placed Southend United host Northampton Town on the back of three successive wins, while the other sides in the top seven, Plymouth Argyle and Bury, host York City and Dagenham and Redbridge respectively.

At the other side of the spectrum, second-bottom Tranmere Rovers - having not collected maximum points since August - host a Portsmouth side sitting comfortably in 10th.

AFC Wimbledon welcome Cambridge United, whom they sit just ahead of in the table on goal difference.

Carlisle United welcome Newport County to Brunton Park, while Stevenage host Morecambe.

The action kicks off on Friday evening in-form Exeter City entertain an Accrington Stanley team who have won three of their last five matches.