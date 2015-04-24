League Two Preview: Shrewsbury eye promotion against relegation-threatened Cheltenham

Shrewsbury Town can secure promotion from League Two on Saturday with victory over relegation-threatened Cheltenham Town.

Micky Mellon's side sit five points clear of fourth-placed Southend United with two games remaining, so victory at Cheltenham will seal an immediate return to League One after last season's relegation.

One defeat in their last eight league games has also kept Mellon's men firmly in contention for the title, with leaders Burton Albion two points ahead.

Saturday's clash also has implications for the hosts, who would be relegated from the Football League if they lose and Hartlepool United beat Exeter City.

Victory for Ronnie Moore's side could also condemn his former club Tranmere Rovers to the drop, with the bottom side - winless in seven - facing a tough trip to play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth occupy seventh, but after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Carlisle United they are only ahead of Luton – who travel to high-flying Southend – on goal difference, while out-of-form Newport County are three points back so need something from their trip to York City to stay in contention.

Bury's hopes of a top-three finish could be boosted by a win over AFC Wimbledon at Gigg Lane, but it is Wycombe Wanderers who currently hold the final automatic promotion spot ahead of the visit of Morecambe.

A shock Shrewsbury defeat opens the door for Burton to win the title with victory over Northampton Town, while Stevenage have the chance to confirm a play-off berth at home to Carlisle United

Elsewhere, Dagenham and Redbridge host Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth travel to Mansfield Town and Oxford United entertain Cambridge United.