League Two Review: Gray double secures Hartlepool win

Ronnie Moore's Hartlepool United avoided a third straight League Two defeat by beating at home Leyton Orient 3-1 on Sunday.

Bradley Pritchard opened the scoring for Orient in the 13th minute, only for Kudus Oyenuga to level matters from the spot following Alan Dunne's handball seven minutes later.

And two second-half goals from Jake Gray wrapped up the points for Hartlepool, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Orient stay seventh.

The day's other game saw Portsmouth held to a 0-0 home draw by AFC Wimbledon.

Portsmouth move up to fourth as a result, while Wimbledon are now ninth, three points adrift of the south-coast club.