League Two: Southend 1 Bristol Rovers 1

Former Southend striker Matt Harrold had given Rovers a lead early in the second half, but Kevan Hurst's stunning effort levelled things soon after for Phil Brown's side.

Harrold was in the thick of the action early on, firing an effort wide before a clash of heads between the striker and home defender Mark Phillips forced the latter off.

His replacement Jack Payne was left seething on the stroke of half-time as he was challenged inside the penalty area, but referee Tim Robinson waved away appeals for a penalty.

The home frustration was compounded just six minutes into the second half as Harrold rose highest to nod Michael Smith's cross home.

But a point was rescued with 25 minutes to go as Hurst picked the ball up 25 yards from goal before swivelling onto his left foot and launching a fierce effort past Rovers goalkeeper Steve Mildenhall.

Hurst again tested Mildenhall from distance before seeing a wicked cross deflected over the bar as the hosts had to settle for a share of the spoils.