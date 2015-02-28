A-League Wrap: Sydney win topsy-turvy derby

In one of the matches of the season, the Sky Blues looked on course for a huge win over their bitter neighbours as an Ante Covic own goal and a brace for Mark Janko had them three goals up inside 25 minutes.

But spurred on by almost 20,000 fans at Pirtek Stadium, the Wanderers produced a stunning fightback with Iacopo La Rocca and debutant Kerem Bulut getting them back in the contest before the break.

Bulut became an instant fan-favourite when he equalised nine minutes after the break but Antonis had the final say, coming off the bench to pinch a winner and move Sydney FC into the top four, despite Mickael Tavares seeing red seven minutes from the end.

A-League leaders Perth Glory took advantage of a 10-man Brisbane Roar in the closing stages to snatch a 2-2 draw at nib Stadium.

Dino Djulibic scored the equaliser in the 84th minute after Roar defender Corey Brown was sent off eight minutes earlier for denying Jamie Maclaren a goal-scoring opportunity.

Brisbane had earlier taken the lead with two goals in three minutes to Jean Carlos Solorzano and Matt McKay after teenager Daniel De Silva gave the home side the lead in the first half.

It ended the Roar's three-match winning streak as Glory's winless streak extended to six games.

In Saturday's early game, the Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners played out a turgid 0-0 draw.