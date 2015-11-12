Leboeuf hails Blanc but questions Mourinho

Frank Leboeuf has hailed the strong leadership of Laurent Blanc at Paris Saint-Germain and compared him favourably to Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

While Mourinho's Chelsea have suffered an awful start to the season - they are currently 16th in the Premier League - amid a backdrop of internal strife and a series of sanctions from the Football Association for his outspoken views on referees, Blanc has serenely guided PSG to the top of Ligue 1.

Former France international Blanc is reportedly on the brink of agreeing a new deal at Parc des Princes and Leboeuf is impressed with his work.

He told RMC Sport: "He has done a good job. He has kept the dressing room and that's important because there are a number of large egos.

"The recent two matches against St Etienne [4-1] and Toulouse [5-0] they have put in the work. They can win anywhere and have a desire to win every match they play."

Leboeuf, who made over 200 appearances for Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, was less complimentary about Mourinho, himself touted as a future coach for the Parisians.

"One gets the impression he has lost the dressing room. He has lost its leaders," he added.

"That means, as usual, he has not been able to progress in the third year.

"With Blanc you get the impression that it's getting better and better and the team believe in his project. I believe in it.

"If Laurent extends his deal then there will be calm. If he feels that he cannot continue, perhaps he will let go and not be on top."