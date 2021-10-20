Lee Bowyer left frustrated as Birmingham’s goal drought runs to six games

Manager Lee Bowyer admitted Birmingham’s six-game goal drought is driving him crazy.

But Blues’ defensive display in their 0-0 Sky Bet Championship stalemate at Huddersfield was more pleasing for the City chief.

Troy Deeney scored Birmingham’s last goal in the 87th minute of their 4-1 defeat by Fulham on September 15.

“I have never had a team that have gone so long without scoring,” admitted a frustrated Bowyer. “If you go two games, it’s unusual. My teams always score.

“I feel for them but there are positives to take. It would have been easy for them to hide.

“But they are not; they are fighting for everything and the players need credit for that.”

Bowyer set up his team to defensively frustrate Huddersfield who still moved up to sixth despite missing out on a fourth win in five games.

“It’s something I have had to sacrifice. Do you want to lose 2, 3, 4-0 every week. This is the way we stayed in the division last season.

“It is not as pretty as I would like it to be. Something had to change so that’s what I have done.

“This is a tough place to come. They are a good team. I can see why they are in the top six. Overall, it was probably a fair point.”

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was satisfied with his team’s display.

He said: “The Championship is a marathon and I watched my team compete very well.

“We want to be a team that defends well and attacks well. The key is to use the ball better to produce more chances. But it is not always easy.

“We were controlling Birmingham from a physical point of view. But the last action in their box didn’t work like we wanted.

“When I imagined how we would play the game, I imagined it would be like this.”

Fraizer Campbell twice hit the post after being introduced as a 75th-minute substitute for Danny Ward.

“It is important to have players who can make an impact for the team and to give some freshness,” added Corberan.

“He was fighting for every ball and in 15 minutes he helped create a couple of big chances.

“It showed he had a very good impact and made a good contribution.

“It is true we wanted the three points but I am always pleased when I see my team performing well.”

Levi Colwill will miss Town’s next game through suspension after picking up his sixth yellow card of the season.

“He is an important player but it is what it is,” said his manager.